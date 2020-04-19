Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Issues Q2 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) issued an update on its second quarter 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.73-0.83 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.83. Sonoco Products also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.73-0.83 EPS.
NYSE:SON opened at $49.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $37.30 and a 1-year high of $66.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.87.
Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on SON. Bank of America raised Sonoco Products from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus cut Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.14.
Sonoco Products Company Profile
Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.
