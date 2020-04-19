Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Issues Q2 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) issued an update on its second quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.73-0.83 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.83. Sonoco Products also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.73-0.83 EPS.

NYSE:SON opened at $49.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $37.30 and a 1-year high of $66.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.87.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 48.73%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SON. Bank of America raised Sonoco Products from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus cut Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.14.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

