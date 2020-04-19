Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.73-0.83 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.92. Sonoco Products also updated its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.73-0.83 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on SON shares. KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. DA Davidson raised shares of Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Argus downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.14.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

SON stock opened at $49.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.82. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $37.30 and a twelve month high of $66.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.73%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.