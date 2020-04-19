SounDAC Hits Market Cap of $55,918.67 (XSD)

SounDAC (CURRENCY:XSD) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 19th. SounDAC has a total market cap of $55,918.67 and $55,914.00 worth of SounDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SounDAC coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SounDAC has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SounDAC

SounDAC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. SounDAC’s total supply is 18,081,806 coins and its circulating supply is 14,581,806 coins. The official website for SounDAC is soundac.io . The official message board for SounDAC is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/board,54.0.html . SounDAC’s official Twitter account is @MuseBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

SounDAC Coin Trading

SounDAC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SounDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SounDAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SounDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

