South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “South Jersey Industries, Inc., an energy services holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers energy solutions to its customers through three primary subsidiaries. South Jersey Gas delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas and promotes energy efficiency to customers in southern New Jersey. SJI’s non-utility businesses within South Jersey Energy Solutions promote efficiency, clean technology and renewable energy by providing customized wholesale commodity marketing and fuel management services; acquiring and marketing natural gas and electricity for retail customers; and developing, owning and operating on-site energy production facilities. SJI Midstream is also an SJI subsidiary and houses the company’s interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SJI. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered South Jersey Industries from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. South Jersey Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of NYSE:SJI traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 647,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,273. South Jersey Industries has a fifty-two week low of $19.62 and a fifty-two week high of $34.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.14.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 4.72%. On average, analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.36%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 28,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 19,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

