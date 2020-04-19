Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:PIPR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:PIPR) from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Piper Jaffray Companies is a focused securities firm dedicated to delivering superior financial advice, investment products and transaction execution within selected sectors of the financial services marketplace. They operate through two primary revenue-generating segments: Capital Markets and Private Client Services. Investment Research, an independent group reporting to the CEO, supports clients of both segments. The firm serves corporations, government and non-profit entities, and institutional investors on a national basis. “

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of Southside Bancshares from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of Southside Bancshares stock traded up $4.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.67. 72,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,076. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.37. Southside Bancshares has a twelve month low of $31.95 and a twelve month high of $87.45.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:PIPR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $280.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.40 million.

In related news, President Debbra L. Schoneman purchased 5,000 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.04 per share, with a total value of $235,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 63,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,972,222.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy L. Carter purchased 2,000 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.84 per share, for a total transaction of $73,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,738.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 8,600 shares of company stock worth $363,904 in the last ninety days.

About Southside Bancshares

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southside Bancshares (PIPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.