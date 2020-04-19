Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Buys 11,378 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 91.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,770 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,378 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $416,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 123 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BA. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Argus raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Norddeutsche Landesbank raised shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $401.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.84.

BA traded up $19.76 on Friday, hitting $154.00. The company had a trading volume of 52,277,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,543,540. The firm has a market cap of $75.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.33 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.88. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The business’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

