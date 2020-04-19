Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,221 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 208.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.28. The company had a trading volume of 92,710,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,640,032. The stock has a market cap of $186.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.70. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.63.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAC. DA Davidson raised their target price on Bank of America from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.68.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

