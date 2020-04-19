Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Has $8.30 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,928 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for 2.4% of Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $8,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 2,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $444,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total value of $35,057.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,924.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,968 shares of company stock worth $1,053,475. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.60.

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $4.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,172,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,070,347. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $182.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $59.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.90.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

