Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Has $9.83 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4,810.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,885 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,256 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 2.8% of Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,993 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its stake in Adobe by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 2,300 shares of the software company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 967 shares of the software company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded up $1.41 on Friday, hitting $344.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,325,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,339,247. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $320.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.15. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $386.74. The stock has a market cap of $165.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,226,470.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total transaction of $1,534,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,284,668.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,179 shares of company stock valued at $10,944,671. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $329.00 to $293.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $358.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.44.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

