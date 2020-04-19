Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,174 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Becton Dickinson and accounts for 1.4% of Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $4,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,588,711,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $622,474,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,201,008 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $870,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,680 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 230.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 815,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $221,689,000 after buying an additional 568,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $147,349,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BDX stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $261.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,030,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,581. Becton Dickinson and Co has a fifty-two week low of $197.75 and a fifty-two week high of $286.72. The firm has a market cap of $70.94 billion, a PE ratio of 96.10, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.10.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.05%.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total transaction of $388,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 7,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total transaction of $2,010,493.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,880,092.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,308 shares of company stock valued at $11,858,705 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $271.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $269.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Cowen cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $306.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.80.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

