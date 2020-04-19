Spectrecoin Price Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.29 million and $6,841.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Spectrecoin has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0873 or 0.00001210 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Livecoin and Bisq.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005793 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00019624 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $171.42 or 0.02376736 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008203 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000945 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000328 BTC.

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

Spectrecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

