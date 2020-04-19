SpreadCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $9.00 (SPR)

SpreadCoin (CURRENCY:SPR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. In the last week, SpreadCoin has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One SpreadCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Bittrex. SpreadCoin has a total market capitalization of $6,448.93 and approximately $9.00 worth of SpreadCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded up 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000139 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SpreadCoin

SpreadCoin (SPR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2014. SpreadCoin’s total supply is 11,159,260 coins. The Reddit community for SpreadCoin is /r/Spreadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SpreadCoin is www.spreadcoin.info . SpreadCoin’s official Twitter account is @spread_coin

SpreadCoin Coin Trading

SpreadCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpreadCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpreadCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SpreadCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

