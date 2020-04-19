SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing life-changing medicines for patients with severe rare diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of Nirogacestat and Mirdametinib which are in clinical stage. SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is based in Stamford, United States. “

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Shares of SWTX traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.65. The stock had a trading volume of 46,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,568. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of -7.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.10. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.02 and a one year high of $43.90.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWTX. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $319,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $311,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its advanced product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SpringWorks Therapeutics (SWTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.