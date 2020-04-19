StableUSD Price Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days (USDS)

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Over the last week, StableUSD has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One StableUSD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00013620 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and Bittrex. StableUSD has a market capitalization of $956,060.52 and $126,102.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get StableUSD alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014008 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.84 or 0.02750983 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00225314 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00057173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00050663 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000182 BTC.

StableUSD Profile

StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,719,236 tokens and its circulating supply is 976,106 tokens. StableUSD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog . The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io . StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

StableUSD Token Trading

StableUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StableUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StableUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.