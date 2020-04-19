Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Argus

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Argus from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Argus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.70% from the stock’s current price.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Starbucks from $93.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $3.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.10. The company had a trading volume of 14,092,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,563,870. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The firm has a market cap of $86.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.44.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 3.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 33,048 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 2.8% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 0.5% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 34,880 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 3.6% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,640 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

