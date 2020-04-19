Steem Dollars Trading Up 1.3% This Week (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Steem Dollars has a market capitalization of $5.73 million and approximately $15,259.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem Dollars coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00013878 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including GOPAX, Bittrex, OpenLedger DEX and HitBTC. In the last week, Steem Dollars has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Steem Dollars alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,219.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $235.89 or 0.03267573 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002120 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.42 or 0.00767698 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005404 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Steem Dollars Profile

Steem Dollars (SBD) is a coin. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 5,715,491 coins. The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX, Poloniex, Bittrex and GOPAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Dollars Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem Dollars and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.