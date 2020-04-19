Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Short Interest Down 22.1% in March

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,250,000 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the March 15th total of 10,588,800 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

NYSE STL traded up $1.26 on Friday, reaching $10.63. 2,985,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,572,074. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.17.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $260.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $86,642.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,987.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Richard L. O’toole bought 3,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $35,670.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 43,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,148.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STL shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens raised their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $23.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sterling Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.64.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

