Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 227 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,788 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 5.4% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $18,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,228,424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,106,530,000 after buying an additional 733,712 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,303,463,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Visa by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,638,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,126,443,000 after buying an additional 767,660 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Visa by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,517,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,727,807,000 after purchasing an additional 394,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,160,598 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,909,176,000 after purchasing an additional 277,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $1,428,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,210,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $7.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.54. 15,326,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,640,995. The stock has a market cap of $318.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.26. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on V. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visa from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.67.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

