Stralem & Co. Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2020

Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 26,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 59,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,092,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VB traded up $4.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,536,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,678. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $95.51 and a 52-week high of $170.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.50.

