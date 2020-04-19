Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Short Interest Update

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,540,000 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the March 15th total of 5,538,700 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays downgraded Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.27.

Shares of SYK stock traded up $14.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $189.51. 2,529,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,816,936. Stryker has a 52-week low of $124.54 and a 52-week high of $226.30. The stock has a market cap of $65.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.74.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stryker will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $604,447,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $91,009,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $69,856,000. CWS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,285,000. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

