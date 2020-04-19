Stryker (NYSE:SYK) PT Lowered to $210.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $247.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.27.

SYK stock traded up $14.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $189.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,529,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,816,936. Stryker has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $226.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.74. The firm has a market cap of $65.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. Stryker’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $604,447,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $91,009,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $69,856,000. CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $60,285,000. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $59,522,000. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

