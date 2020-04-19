Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sunnova Energy International Inc. is a residential solar and energy storage service provider. It operates primarily in U.S. states and territories. Sunnova Energy International Inc. is based in Houston, United States. “

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

NOVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $21.00 to $12.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Sunnova Energy International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.35.

NOVA traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.99. The stock had a trading volume of 569,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,920. Sunnova Energy International has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $20.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.95.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $33.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.97 million.

In other news, insider William J. Berger acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $111,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 50,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,762.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,500 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newlight Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,528,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,044,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,973,000 after buying an additional 432,393 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,052,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,906,000 after buying an additional 939,700 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 643,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after buying an additional 155,120 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 380,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

See Also: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunnova Energy International (NOVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.