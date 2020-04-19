SunTrust Banks Cuts Cubic (NYSE:CUB) Price Target to $67.00

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) had its price objective reduced by SunTrust Banks from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CUB. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Cubic from $82.00 to $62.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cubic in a report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Cubic from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cubic from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cubic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.17.

Get Cubic alerts:

NYSE CUB traded up $2.65 on Thursday, hitting $40.50. 340,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,824. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.00. Cubic has a 1-year low of $30.86 and a 1-year high of $75.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.37.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $328.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.47 million. Cubic had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cubic will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruce G. Blakley sold 4,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $168,924.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans bought 5,950 shares of Cubic stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.46 per share, with a total value of $252,637.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,255.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Cubic by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Cubic by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Cubic by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Cubic by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Cubic by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,508 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cubic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.