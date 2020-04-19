SunTrust Banks Cuts Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Price Target to $85.00

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) had its price objective lowered by SunTrust Banks from $102.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EXP. ValuEngine raised Eagle Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Cfra raised Eagle Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $99.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet lowered Eagle Materials from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Eagle Materials in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.17.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Shares of Eagle Materials stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.76. 464,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,790. Eagle Materials has a 12-month low of $41.83 and a 12-month high of $97.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.06). Eagle Materials had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $350.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.92%.

In related news, Director David B. Powers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.02, for a total transaction of $1,760,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,938,450.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,345,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,965,000 after acquiring an additional 404,860 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,107,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,431,000 after purchasing an additional 54,241 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 57.9% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 631,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,914,000 after purchasing an additional 231,602 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 70.6% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 525,449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,697,000 after purchasing an additional 217,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 841.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 498,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,179,000 after purchasing an additional 445,397 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.