SunTrust Banks Cuts SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Price Target to $80.00

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) had its target price cut by SunTrust Banks from $115.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SITE. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.63.

SITE stock traded up $5.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,341. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45 and a beta of 1.17. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12 month low of $53.29 and a 12 month high of $119.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.70 and its 200-day moving average is $86.72.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.63 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 10,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total transaction of $1,130,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,924.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.26, for a total transaction of $1,533,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,915,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,347. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth $382,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter valued at $390,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,192,000 after purchasing an additional 19,891 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $822,000.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

