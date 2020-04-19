SunTrust Banks Lowers FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) Price Target to $44.00

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) had its target price decreased by SunTrust Banks from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price suggests a potential upside of 28.84% from the company’s current price.

FLIR has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on FLIR Systems from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub cut FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James upgraded FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their target price on FLIR Systems from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.25.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

FLIR Systems stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.15. 1,404,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,024. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.45 and a 200 day moving average of $48.80. FLIR Systems has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $59.44.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.07). FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $489.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that FLIR Systems will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIR. State Street Corp raised its holdings in FLIR Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,631,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $296,172,000 after acquiring an additional 69,326 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in FLIR Systems by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,159,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,382,000 after acquiring an additional 48,315 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in FLIR Systems during the 4th quarter worth $1,897,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 241,757 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,588,000 after buying an additional 9,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 78,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.