SunTrust Banks Lowers Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) Price Target to $13.00

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.70% from the stock’s current price.

JELD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Jeld-Wen from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Jeld-Wen from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.46.

NYSE JELD traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.58. 831,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,246. The company has a market cap of $884.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.89. Jeld-Wen has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.18 and a 200 day moving average of $19.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jeld-Wen will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen in the 1st quarter worth about $704,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen in the 4th quarter worth about $409,000. 61.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jeld-Wen

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

