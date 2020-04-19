SunTrust Banks Lowers Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) Price Target to $13.00

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.70% from the stock’s current price.
JELD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Jeld-Wen from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Jeld-Wen from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.46.
NYSE JELD traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.58. 831,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,246. The company has a market cap of $884.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.89. Jeld-Wen has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.18 and a 200 day moving average of $19.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen in the 1st quarter worth about $704,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen in the 4th quarter worth about $409,000. 61.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Jeld-Wen
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.
