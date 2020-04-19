SunTrust Banks Trims Heico (NYSE:HEI) Target Price to $70.00

Heico (NYSE:HEI) had its target price cut by SunTrust Banks from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Heico from $153.00 to $143.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Heico from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Heico from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Heico from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Heico in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Heico has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.55.

Get Heico alerts:

Shares of NYSE HEI traded up $6.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.61. The stock had a trading volume of 875,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,050. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.06. Heico has a twelve month low of $52.01 and a twelve month high of $147.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.56.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $506.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.30 million. Heico had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 21.76%. Equities analysts forecast that Heico will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Heico news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $59,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,154.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Heico in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heico during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heico during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Heico by 200.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heico during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. 26.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heico

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Heico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.