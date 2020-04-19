Super Zero (SERO) Trading 4.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Super Zero (CURRENCY:SERO) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Super Zero has a total market capitalization of $19.44 million and $18.49 million worth of Super Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Super Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0756 or 0.00001052 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Hotbit and BigONE. During the last week, Super Zero has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Super Zero alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 42% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004954 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00076457 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00422957 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013908 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 205.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00031105 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00012589 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 49.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004453 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Super Zero Profile

SERO is a coin. Super Zero’s total supply is 645,318,868 coins and its circulating supply is 257,008,216 coins. The Reddit community for Super Zero is /r/SERO_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Super Zero’s official website is sero.cash . The official message board for Super Zero is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Super Zero Coin Trading

Super Zero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BigONE and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Super Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.