SwiftCash Price Hits $0.0006 (SWIFT)

SwiftCash (CURRENCY:SWIFT) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. SwiftCash has a market cap of $97,861.52 and approximately $55.00 worth of SwiftCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SwiftCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and Crex24. In the last week, SwiftCash has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SwiftCash alerts:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000084 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000049 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Wallet Plus X (WPX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000054 BTC.

CoinHe Token (CHT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001894 BTC.

About SwiftCash

SwiftCash (SWIFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2014. SwiftCash’s total supply is 152,195,299 coins and its circulating supply is 151,474,868 coins. SwiftCash’s official website is swiftcash.cc. SwiftCash’s official Twitter account is @Bit_Swift.

SwiftCash Coin Trading

SwiftCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwiftCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwiftCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SwiftCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SwiftCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SwiftCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.