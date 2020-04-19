Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) to report $0.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sykes Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Sykes Enterprises posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises will report full year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sykes Enterprises.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $425.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.74 million. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 10.41%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Sidoti raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SYKE traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.73. 179,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,009. Sykes Enterprises has a 52-week low of $22.12 and a 52-week high of $38.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

In other Sykes Enterprises news, Director W. Mark Watson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $78,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,365.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYKE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,994,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 968,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,816,000 after buying an additional 199,835 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 55,315.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 140,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 282,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,446,000 after purchasing an additional 118,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 610,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,592,000 after purchasing an additional 114,779 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

