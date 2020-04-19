Tael (WABI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.09 Million

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 19th. One Tael coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0779 or 0.00001081 BTC on major exchanges including $6.32, $4.92, $24.72 and $13.96. Tael has a total market capitalization of $6.09 million and approximately $848,478.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tael has traded up 5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00054206 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000711 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.83 or 0.04506999 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00066330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038438 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013984 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005316 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003336 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008784 BTC.

Tael Profile

Tael (WABI) is a coin. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico

