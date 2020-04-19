Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.61.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Laurentian reduced their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.50 to C$1.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of TSE:TVE traded up C$0.04 on Friday, hitting C$0.53. 680,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,540. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.39 and a 52 week high of C$3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.58. The company has a market cap of $131.45 million and a PE ratio of -3.06.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

