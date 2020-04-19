TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $35.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Well positioned to take advantage of the nation's natural gas supply growth, TC PipeLines boasts of a stable, recurring and low-risk earnings and cash flow model, with interests in key gas transportation assets. In particular, TC Pipelines’ enviable position as a supplier of gas from some of the most important shale basins in the United States provides it with ample growth opportunities. It continues to benefit from its stake in the Northern Border Pipeline. However, TC PipeLines’ high natural gas exposure raises its sensitivity to gas price fluctuations. Unfavorable regulatory changes by the FERC would impact the partnership’s results.This will also contribute toward increasing TC PipeLines’ borrowing costs and depressing the market value of its limited partner units. Hence, the stock warrants a cautious stance at the moment.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TC Pipelines from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of TC Pipelines from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TC Pipelines from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TC Pipelines from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of TC Pipelines from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. TC Pipelines has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.89.

Shares of NYSE TCP traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,300,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,141. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. TC Pipelines has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $44.65.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. TC Pipelines had a net margin of 69.23% and a return on equity of 38.05%. The business had revenue of $104.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that TC Pipelines will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in TC Pipelines by 5.0% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TC Pipelines during the fourth quarter worth $47,017,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of TC Pipelines during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Pipelines during the fourth quarter worth $600,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of TC Pipelines by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 270,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,450,000 after buying an additional 156,088 shares during the last quarter. 65.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TC Pipelines

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

