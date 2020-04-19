TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Price Target Raised to $9.30 at Morgan Stanley

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $9.30 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

FTI has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank raised TechnipFMC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Bernstein Bank downgraded TechnipFMC to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $9.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra reduced their price objective on TechnipFMC from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded TechnipFMC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.66.

NYSE FTI traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,942,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,459,494. TechnipFMC has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $28.57. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.43). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 16.96% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%.

In related news, Director Olivier Piou bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.11 per share, with a total value of $151,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,430. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at $3,666,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 101,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 184,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

