Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $106.52 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) will announce sales of $106.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $105.10 million to $109.66 million. Tecnoglass posted sales of $107.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full-year sales of $444.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $436.50 million to $453.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $471.99 million, with estimates ranging from $449.00 million to $483.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tecnoglass.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $101.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.68 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. B. Riley cut shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tecnoglass from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

Tecnoglass stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,445. The company has a market capitalization of $148.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.42. Tecnoglass has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $8.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGLS. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Tecnoglass by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. National Investment Services of America LLC purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tecnoglass by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Tecnoglass by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 254,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

