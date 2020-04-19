Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) will announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Tecnoglass posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tecnoglass.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $101.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.68 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 17.32%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TGLS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Tecnoglass from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Tecnoglass from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley downgraded Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Tecnoglass from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tecnoglass currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.10.

Tecnoglass stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.27. The stock had a trading volume of 102,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,445. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $148.96 million, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.42. Tecnoglass has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $8.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Tecnoglass by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tecnoglass by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Tecnoglass by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 254,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Finally, National Investment Services of America LLC lifted its position in Tecnoglass by 40.4% in the first quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC now owns 146,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 42,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

