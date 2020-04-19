TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TELA Bio Inc. is a commercial stage medical technology company. It is focused on the designing, developing and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company offers a portfolio of advanced reinforced tissue matrices. TELA Bio Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TELA. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of TELA Bio in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of TELA Bio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.83.

NASDAQ:TELA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.93. 79,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,561. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.14. The company has a quick ratio of 8.90, a current ratio of 9.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. TELA Bio has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.88.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $4.86 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that TELA Bio will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in TELA Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,609,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in TELA Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in TELA Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TELA Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,419,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in TELA Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $324,000. Institutional investors own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. It offers reinforced tissue matrix products for a variety of reconstruction procedures, including hernia repair, abdominal wall reconstruction, and plastic and reconstructive surgery.

