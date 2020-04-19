Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.44.

A number of brokerages have commented on TXT. Barclays lowered shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of Textron stock traded up $3.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.75. 2,381,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,294,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Textron has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $55.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.88.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Textron had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 16.16%. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Textron will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.14%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Textron by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,496,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $514,097,000 after acquiring an additional 30,433 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Textron by 29.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,487,519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,820,000 after buying an additional 341,641 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Textron by 0.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 185,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,092,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Textron by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 43,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 7,580 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Textron by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 687,596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,666,000 after buying an additional 28,127 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

