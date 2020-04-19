Thore Cash 24-Hour Volume Hits $44,699.00 (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 19th. Thore Cash has a total market capitalization of $31,681.52 and approximately $44,699.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. One Thore Cash token can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Mercatox and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.12 or 0.00597308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014438 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007492 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

Thore Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Mercatox and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

