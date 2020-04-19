ThoreNext (THX) Hits Market Cap of $31.51 Million

ThoreNext (CURRENCY:THX) traded down 17.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 19th. During the last week, ThoreNext has traded down 39.2% against the US dollar. One ThoreNext token can currently be purchased for about $1.46 or 0.00020159 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Crex24. ThoreNext has a total market cap of $31.51 million and $4,340.00 worth of ThoreNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013965 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.42 or 0.02762340 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00225522 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00057463 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00051174 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000182 BTC.

ThoreNext Token Profile

ThoreNext’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,652,254 tokens. ThoreNext’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . The official website for ThoreNext is www.thorenext.com . The Reddit community for ThoreNext is /r/Thorecoin . ThoreNext’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

ThoreNext Token Trading

ThoreNext can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreNext should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThoreNext using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

