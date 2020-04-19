Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 51.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,936 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 26,566 shares during the quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,760 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Oracle by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 939,397 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $49,769,000 after purchasing an additional 41,447 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management boosted its position in Oracle by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 5,191 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,678.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 10,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.62. 13,486,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,446,717. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $60.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.34. The firm has a market cap of $169.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Societe Generale upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Oracle from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.57.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.