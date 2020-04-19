TokenClub Hits Market Capitalization of $3.00 Million (TCT)

TokenClub (CURRENCY:TCT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. During the last seven days, TokenClub has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TokenClub token can currently be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Gate.io, BigONE and CoinBene. TokenClub has a total market cap of $3.00 million and $334,852.00 worth of TokenClub was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About TokenClub

TokenClub (TCT) is a token. Its launch date was December 25th, 2017. TokenClub’s total supply is 995,239,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 524,441,919 tokens. TokenClub’s official Twitter account is @Token8Club and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenClub’s official website is www.tokenclub.com . TokenClub’s official message board is m.weibo.cn/u/6428288074

TokenClub Token Trading

TokenClub can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, BigONE, CoinBene, OKEx and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenClub directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenClub should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenClub using one of the exchanges listed above.

