Trevena Inc (NASDAQ:TRVN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Trevena Inc (NASDAQ:TRVN) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the March 15th total of 4,127,400 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 764,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Trevena in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Get Trevena alerts:

Shares of Trevena stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,722,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.78. The firm has a market cap of $64.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.50. Trevena has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $1.65.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trevena will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Trevena in the fourth quarter worth about $378,000. Summit X LLC increased its stake in Trevena by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 54,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Trevena by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,324,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 215,404 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Trevena by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment options that target and treat diseases affecting the central nervous system. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta- opioid receptor ligand, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.