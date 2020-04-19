TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. TriCo Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover TriCo Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $78.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.60 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 28.23%.

TCBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. TriCo Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCBK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 12.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 561,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,462,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 22,279 shares during the period. 63.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TCBK stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.90. The company had a trading volume of 121,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.12. The company has a market capitalization of $836.60 million, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.91. TriCo Bancshares has a one year low of $23.05 and a one year high of $41.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 29.33%.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

