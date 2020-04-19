TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.67 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) will report $75.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $75.40 million and the highest is $75.94 million. TriCo Bancshares posted sales of $75.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full year sales of $300.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $296.10 million to $305.72 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $307.37 million, with estimates ranging from $298.90 million to $315.84 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TriCo Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $78.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.60 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TCBK. BidaskClub raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.67.

TCBK stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.90. The stock had a trading volume of 121,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,041. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.12. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $23.05 and a 1-year high of $41.42. The stock has a market cap of $836.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,546,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,924,000 after acquiring an additional 76,897 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in TriCo Bancshares by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,384,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,502,000 after purchasing an additional 246,895 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in TriCo Bancshares by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 590,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,096,000 after purchasing an additional 29,009 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in TriCo Bancshares by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 520,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in TriCo Bancshares by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,425,000 after purchasing an additional 8,761 shares in the last quarter. 63.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

