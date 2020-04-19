Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TGI shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $28.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Triumph Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Triumph Group from $17.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 356.5% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Triumph Group by 380.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Triumph Group by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Triumph Group by 23.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:TGI traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,073,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,969. The stock has a market cap of $302.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 3.08. Triumph Group has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $29.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.51.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 26.30% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Triumph Group will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

