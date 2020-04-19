TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Price Hits $0.0203

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded up 47.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0203 or 0.00000280 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin, YoBit and Trade Satoshi. Over the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. TrumpCoin has a total market cap of $133,915.54 and $158.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005777 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00019586 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $171.96 or 0.02377257 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008140 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000936 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000325 BTC.

About TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin (TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, Trade Satoshi and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

