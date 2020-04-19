Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $7.24 million during the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRUX opened at $39.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $111.29 million, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.69. Truxton has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $50.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from Truxton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Truxton from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Truxton

Truxton Corporation operates as the holding company for Truxton Trust Company that provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions. The company's primary deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposits; and primary lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, and loans to individuals.

