Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $61.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ultragenyx witnessed growth in the demand for Crysvita for both children and adults with X-linked hypophosphatemia in the United States. The drug's performance has been impressive so far. The company is also expanding the label of the drug and filed an sBLA for the same for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. The company’s NDA for a potential approval of its third therapy, UX007, in fatty acid oxidation disorders is under review with the FDA. Ultragenyx continues to advance two gene-therapy clinical programs — DTX401 for glycogen storage disease type Ia and DTX301 for ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. However, being a new commercial company with lower revenues, development or regulatory setbacks could result in higher operating expenses and the need for additional capital.”

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on RARE. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.10.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.57. The company had a trading volume of 525,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a current ratio of 8.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.16. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $31.99 and a 1-year high of $68.92.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.31 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 52.36% and a negative net margin of 388.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RARE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1,976.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

